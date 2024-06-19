Heatwave alert! Surge in heatstroke cases: 5 dead in Delhi, 10 in Noida as maximum temperature continues to soar

In the past 72 hours, Delhi has reported five deaths due to heatstroke and heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to rise sharply. Nearby in Noida, more than 10 fatalities have been recorded amidst severe heatwave conditions, according to media reports. Specifically, two deaths were reported at Safdarjung Hospital, two at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, and one at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients affected by heatstroke, prompting doctors to recommend that the elderly and individuals with compromised immune systems remain indoors amid the sweltering and humid conditions prevailing in the national capital.

“We are getting eight to 10 patients every day. There are serious patients also who require ICU admission. Yesterday, we got two patients who were hospitalised, and before that, we had four ICU admissions,” said Dr Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital.

"The patients who are developing severe illness are those who are elderly or have co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). We are also getting few patients from other hospitals like Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital," she told ANI.

In Gurugram, the CK Birla Hospital has seen one to two outpatients daily with heat-related conditions like heat exhaustion and heat rash, although they have yet to treat any cases of heat stroke.

“Elderly patients with previous co-morbidities such as diabetes and heart disease, and youngsters indulging in excessive physical activity are suffering more from heat exhaustion,” said Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital.

According to doctors, common symptoms of heat exhaustion include low-grade fever, profuse sweating, rapid and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, light-headedness, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and rashes.

Patients suffering from heat exhaustion typically take one to two days to recover fully. Treatment mainly involves symptomatic relief through IV fluids, anti-emetics, and body cooling. Dr Tayal said there has been a noticeable rise in heat exhaustion cases over the past six weeks.

Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj has also received around 10 heatstroke patients through OPD visits and admitted three daily, said Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, additional director of Internal Medicine at the medical facility.

“Many present with elevated body temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, indicative of heat stroke. We have observed that individuals aged 55 and above are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, primarily due to underlying health conditions and reduced ability to regulate body temperature effectively,” said Dr Tapdiya.