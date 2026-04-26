Heatwave alert: Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh on orange alert; hot weather to continue for 3 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for north-west and central India for the next three days. Delhi and its neighbouring regions - Gurugram, Faridabad, Haryana, and Chandigarh - have been placed under an orange alert.
The national capital has been reeling under a sweltering heatwave for the past two days, with Sunday marking the third consecutive day, according to an IMD release.
Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25–27°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43–45°C.
For tomorrow, April 27, the national capital has been placed under a yellow alert, with heatwave conditions, warm weather, thunderstorms, and lightning predicted.
The weather agency, in its forecast, has indicated that relief is expected after three days across north-west and central India. The IMD has advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 12 pm and 4 pm and to drink plenty of water.
Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is forecast for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 27 and 28; Himachal Pradesh from April 28 to 30; and Uttarakhand from April 28 to May 2.
Hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 28, and over Uttarakhand on April 28 and 29.
Temperatures across several parts of north, central and eastern India have crossed the 40°C mark, extending the ongoing heatwave beyond the national capital. In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow recorded a high of 42.5°C on Saturday, which is 3.4°C above the seasonal average. In Ayodhya, the maximum day temperature as per the IMD data on Saturday was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to remain above the 40-degree mark during the day over the next 72 hours.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur, for today.
An orange alert has also been sounded in parts of Haryana, covering districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari and Ambala.
According to IMD, the prevailing heatwave conditions are being driven by dry north-westerly winds coupled with intense solar heating—factors typically associated with early-season heatwaves in north-west India.
Predicting precipitation in East and Northeast India, the Meteorological Department said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th & 29th; Assam & Meghalaya on 26th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th -30th; with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 27th, 28th 30th April & 01st May and Assam & Meghalaya during 27th April-01st May.” Heavy downpour is also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal region and Sikkim till 1 May.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.