Heatwave alert: Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh on orange alert; hot weather to continue for 3 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for north-west and central India for the next three days. Delhi and its neighbouring regions - Gurugram, Faridabad, Haryana, and Chandigarh - have been placed under an orange alert.

The national capital has been reeling under a sweltering heatwave for the past two days, with Sunday marking the third consecutive day, according to an IMD release.

Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25–27°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 43–45°C.

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For tomorrow, April 27, the national capital has been placed under a yellow alert, with heatwave conditions, warm weather, thunderstorms, and lightning predicted.

Gurgaon and Faridabad have been placed under orange alert.

The weather agency, in its forecast, has indicated that relief is expected after three days across north-west and central India. The IMD has advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 12 pm and 4 pm and to drink plenty of water.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is forecast for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 27 and 28; Himachal Pradesh from April 28 to 30; and Uttarakhand from April 28 to May 2.

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Hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 28, and over Uttarakhand on April 28 and 29.

Mercury crosses 40°C in several regions Temperatures across several parts of north, central and eastern India have crossed the 40°C mark, extending the ongoing heatwave beyond the national capital. In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow recorded a high of 42.5°C on Saturday, which is 3.4°C above the seasonal average. In Ayodhya, the maximum day temperature as per the IMD data on Saturday was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to remain above the 40-degree mark during the day over the next 72 hours.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur, for today.

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An orange alert has also been sounded in parts of Haryana, covering districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari and Ambala.

According to IMD, the prevailing heatwave conditions are being driven by dry north-westerly winds coupled with intense solar heating—factors typically associated with early-season heatwaves in north-west India.

East and Northeast India to see heavy rains Predicting precipitation in East and Northeast India, the Meteorological Department said, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th & 29th; Assam & Meghalaya on 26th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th -30th; with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 27th, 28th 30th April & 01st May and Assam & Meghalaya during 27th April-01st May.” Heavy downpour is also likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal region and Sikkim till 1 May.

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