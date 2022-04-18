Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Heatwave alert! Delhi likely to witness heatwave conditions during day

Heatwave alert! Delhi likely to witness heatwave conditions during day

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Livemint

  • Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions during day with maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius
  • The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the onset of summer, the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.

With the onset of summer, the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52%.

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52%.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".