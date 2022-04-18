Heatwave alert! Delhi likely to witness heatwave conditions during day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions during day with maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the onset of summer, the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the onset of summer, the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.
"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52%.
"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52%.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.