Heatwave alert: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh brace for 3-4°C spike in mercury, on IMD's alert till 24 April

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, predicting that high temperatures will persist in these regions until 24 April. Other states on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave include Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The weather office further forecast hot, humid weather conditions for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The Met department in its latest weather bulletin wrote: "Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, ….East Uttar Pradesh…, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh" till 24 April. In Odisha and Rajasthan Heatwave conditions are likely over the next three days. IMD forecasted heatwave for Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar today, and for Vidarbha (Maharashtra) between 24 and 26 April."

It added: “Hot & humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 22nd -26th; Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 22nd -25th, Konkan & Goa on 23rd & 24th, Coastal areas of Gujarat state on 24th & 25th Kerala & Mahe during 22nd -24th, April."

Additionally, IMD said residents of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi can expect warm nights until 24 April. In Chhattisgarh, warm night conditions are likely to persist till 25 April, and in Odisha, over the next 3 days.

View full Image View full Image Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave.

Temperature to rise by 3-4°C Predicting a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-4°C over central India between 23 and 27 April, IMD forecast, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C likely over Northwest India till 25th April.”

In Gujarat, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3°C between 24 and 27 April, per IMD.

When to expect relief from heatwave? A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from 23 April, IMD said.

Delhi weather today The national capital is on a heatwave yellow alert, and the weather warning will remain for another two days. IMD's press release dated 21 April states, “Gradual rise by 2-3°C in maximum temperatures leading to heatwave conditions at isolated to scattered over Delhi during next 5 days. Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably above normal during next 5 days.”

Delhi residents can expect “mainly clear sky” today with “heat wave conditions at isolated places" and strong surface wind reaching a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature in the city will be appreciably above normal by around 3.1°C to 5.0°C, while the minimum temperature will be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal at most places. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle in the range of 41°C to 43°C and 21°C to 23°C, respectively.

Precautions to take during heatwave According to IMD, infants and elderly people with chronic diseases are more at risk of getting heatstroke. The following precautions must be taken to protect oneself from extreme temperatures: