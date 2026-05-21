Heatwave Alert! Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital receives two cases of heatstroke

Delhi has reported its first two heatstroke cases of the season, including a 24-year-old student from West Bengal who remains in critical condition after being brought unconscious to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday morning, according to PTI, citing officials.

Advertisement

Another suspected heatstroke case involves a 50-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital at around 10:45 am. He was reportedly brought in by the police in an unconscious condition with a dangerously high body temperature.

Also Read | Daily life in Banda grinds to a halt at 10 AM as mercury soars past 48°C

Doctors instituted immersion cooling therapy and later shifted the patient to the medical ward, where he continues to be under intensive medical management.

Advertisement

“The patient's condition is still very serious. Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition,” Chauhan said, urging people to remain cautious amid the prevailing extreme weather conditions.

Providing an update on the patient's condition, Dr Ajay Chauhan, Nodal Officer, said, "The patient's condition is still very serious. So, through you, I would like to inform everyone that heat stroke, also known as loo lagna, is a very life-threatening condition. In light of the Meteorological Department's alert, all viewers should please exercise caution and consume salt water and other similar medicines frequently. Continue to drink traditional beverages. And seek shade frequently if they engage in physical activity."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, emphasising the administrative priority placed on safeguarding citizens from heat-induced distress, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, outlines the core objective of the emergency intervention. In a post on X, the Chief Minister breaks down the specific administrative measures taking effect on the ground.

Chief Minister of Delhi in a post on X stated, "Amid the intense heat and heatwave gripping Delhi, the Delhi government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety and relief of every Delhi resident. Whether it's a labourer walking on the streets in the scorching afternoon, a dedicated worker standing at a traffic signal, a rickshaw puller, an elderly person, or any citizen in need, our priority is that no one feels helpless during this difficult time."

Advertisement

"13 mobile heat relief units are continuously reaching crowded areas to provide cold and clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid, cotton gamchhas, and caps. Additionally, water bell systems in schools, cool rooms in hospitals, extra ORS, and every essential health facility are being ensured, so that relief from the heat is not just an announcement, but tangible assistance felt on the ground. The Delhi government stands with Delhi residents in every situation," the post read.

On Wednesday, as intense heatwave conditions continued to grip several parts of north India, doctors and weather officials urged people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, with temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius in Delhi and Rajasthan.

Here's what doctors advised Speaking to ANI, Chairperson of the Department of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Atul Kakar, said hospitals were witnessing a rise in patients suffering from heat-related conditions.

Advertisement

He added that dehydration and heat stroke were also becoming increasingly common during the ongoing heatwave. "In addition, many patients come with dehydration, and in extreme cases, heat stroke can occur. So these are the three heat-related conditions," he said, as reported by ANI.

He further cautioned that children, elderly people, and those suffering from kidney or heart-related ailments were more vulnerable to heat-related complications.

Advertisement

Delhi weather Amid a series of heatwave days, Delhi recorded its warmest night for the month of May in nearly 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for the national capital, forecasting severe heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius during the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Heatwave Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Heatwave Alert! Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital receives two cases of heatstroke