Heatwave alert: Delhi's Najafgarh warmest in India at 47.4 degrees Celsius, check details
The conditions are expected to turn worse as severe heat waves over the northwest Indian plains are predicted to continue during the next five days, said the report.
Amid the scorching heat, a brutal heat wave swept swathes of northwest India on Friday, with southwest Delhi's Najafgarh registering a maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius. This is the highest temperature in the country so far this season, reported PTI.