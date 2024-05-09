Heatwave spell predicted in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till May 10. Hot and humid weather expected in Gujarat until May 13, and over Kerala until May 10.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave spell over some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till May 10. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Gujarat until May 13, and Kerala until May 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office has released the list of hottest places in India on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Take a look at the complete list below,

- Barmer (Rajasthan): 45.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): 45.2

- Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): 45.2

- Jodhpur (Rajasthan): 45.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Kota (Rajasthan): 44.6

- Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 42.7

- Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): 42.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): 42.5

- Washim (Vidarbha): 42.6

- Melagaon (Maharashtra): 42.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Jeur (Maharashtra): 42.5

- Ahmedabad (Gujarat): 43.0

- Gandhinagar (Gujarat): 42.7 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Surendranagar (Kutch): 43.1

- Rajkot (Kutch): 42.4

IMD predicts light rainfall in THESE states The weather department noted that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds are very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim until May 11. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12, as per IMD's prediction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"“A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels." Thus, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka until May 12," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The IMD's weather bulletin states that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until May 15.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha can expect rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12, while Maharashtra can expect similar weather conditions on May 12. Heavy showers will grace Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11 and Kerala on May 11. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can expect wet spells until May 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!