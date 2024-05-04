Heatwave alert: Here are top 6 hottest cities in India right now
IMD has predicted around eight to 11 heatwave days in May over the south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the Gujarat regions
The record-breaking heatwave spell has continued to affect several regions in India, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places. The heatwave remained unabated in east India and the southern peninsular region primarily. However, the MeT department has predicted a significantly high number of heatwave days over the northern plains, central region, and adjoining areas of peninsular India in the coming days.