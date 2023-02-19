Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 'abnormal' temperatures for these areas
Indian states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand recorded highest maximum temperature in February. IMD has predicted heat wave like condition in parts of Gujarat till 21 Feb
It's not even a month when half of India was reeling under cold wave, but now, most of its states are experiencing unusual rise in temperature in February. This year, February witnessed an abnormal rise in temperature, observed Indian Meteorological Department. Shimla recorded highest ever maximum and minimum temperature recorded in February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×