It's not even a month when half of India was reeling under cold wave, but now, most of its states are experiencing unusual rise in temperature in February. This year, February witnessed an abnormal rise in temperature, observed Indian Meteorological Department. Shimla recorded highest ever maximum and minimum temperature recorded in February.

“This time February has seen abnormal temperatures. The maximum & minimum temperature in Shimla was the highest ever recorded in February. Western Disturbance had more ffect in J&K. The sky remained clear in Himachal, Uttarakhand, " Dr Naresh, IMD Scientist, told ANI.

In its latest forecast, IMD has alerted of rise in temperature in southwest Rajasthan, pockets of Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal, and Uttarakhand for next two days. The weather forecasting agency observed maximum temperature of 26-29 degrees celsius over many parts of Jammu, Himchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday. The maximum temperature range was above normal by 6-11 degrees Celsius. IMD predicted of the fall in temperature in the region from Monday onwards.

In addition to the northern region, Gujarat and Southwest Rajasthan will witness maximum temperatures in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius.

Other IMD observations include:

-Very light to light rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, and Sikkim and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

-Dense to Very dense fog in Punjabm Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours.

Heat wave warning in Gujarat till 21 Feb

The weather forecast agency has alerted of heat wave like conditions in parts of Gujarat and hinted of no major change in maximum temperature in the region till 21 February. Following are the IMD heatwave forecast:

-Maximum temperature in parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra-Goa region will remain in the range of 37-39 degree Celsius till Tuesday.

-Isolated heat wave like condition over Kutch and Konkan till 21 February.

-There will be a gradual fall in the temperature range in Gujarat and Maharashtra in subsequent three days.

-No major change in maximum temperature in other parts of the country for next five days.