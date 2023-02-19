Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 'abnormal' temperatures for these areas

In its latest forecast, IMD has alerted of rise in temperature in southwest Rajasthan, pockets of Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal, and Uttarakhand for next two days. The weather forecasting agency observed maximum temperature of 26-29 degrees celsius over many parts of Jammu, Himchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday. The maximum temperature range was above normal by 6-11 degrees Celsius. IMD predicted of the fall in temperature in the region from Monday onwards.