Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts rise in temperature in 'these' states2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST
- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most parts of the country will experience a further rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heat wave conditions in several states and said that the temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next five days. The weather agency also pointed out the location for the suspected heatwave conditions.
