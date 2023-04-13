India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heat wave conditions in several states and said that the temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next five days. The weather agency also pointed out the location for the suspected heatwave conditions.

"Heatwave conditions (are) likely over Gangetic West Bengal from today and over Odisha from tomorrow," the department said in its daily weather bulletin.

At present, certain regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are experiencing maximum temperatures between 40-42 degree Celsius, while the other parts of the country have temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, some areas of Jammu & Kashmir, northeast, and adjoining East India are witnessing temperatures that are 2-3 degree Celsius above the normal range.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that most parts of the country will experience a further rise in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Furthermore, the IMD has also stated that isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal from 12 to 16 April and in Odisha from 13 to 15 April are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to gradually rise further by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 3-5 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 days," said a statement from IMD Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha government has even announced the closure of schools till 16 April in the wake of "intense heat wave conditions" in the state. "In view of intense heat wave condition, Anganwadi centres and all schools, both govt and private up to class 10th will remain closed from Wednesday till 16th of April," the release said.