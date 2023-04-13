Heatwave alert: IMD forecasts rise in temperature in 'these' states

"Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to gradually rise further by 2-3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter. Maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to be more than 40 degrees and above normal by 3-5 degrees at a few places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 days," said a statement from IMD Bhubaneswar.