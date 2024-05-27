The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwave in several parts of the country today i.e. May 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions have been predicted in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan till May 28, the weather office mentioned in the bulletin.

Apart from this, yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, large parts of the Northern India faced fierce heatwave with temperatures soaring over 45 degree Celsius at many places in the country.

As per IMD, the maximum temperature was recorded in Rajasthan's Phalodi at 49.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Delhi's Mungeshpur which recorded 48.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas like Jhansi in Uttarakhand recorded 47.7 degrees and in Punjab's Faridkot, the maximum temperature was recorded at 47.4 degrees.

While speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that there would be no respite from the heatwave for the next 4-5 days in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

"Delhi NCR will face heatwave to severe heatwave today (May 26). At some stations, temperatures may reach 47 degrees... The temperature will remain the same for the next three days. After that, there may be some relief... There is no rain forecast for the next 4-5 days. After that, there may be rain in the Himalayas due to western disturbance and there may be a cloudy atmosphere in Northern India," Kumar said as quoted by ANI.

IMD predicts rains -The weather department predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th-30th May, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 27 May and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka on 28th May.

-As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Kerala and Mahe on 29th and 30th May.

-Light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places has been predicted over coastal districts of West Bengal and eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh on 27th May.

-In North East India, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted over Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on 26th and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on 27th and 28th May.

(With inputs from agencies)

