Feeling heatwave? Here are top 10 hottest cities in India right now

IMD predicts severe heatwaves in India till May 5th, with specific areas in Odisha, Bihar, and West Bengal experiencing extreme temperatures.

As India is experiencing intense heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that severe heatwaves will affect several regions till May 5th.

Specifically, these conditions are likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated pockets across Bihar. Here are the top ten places in India that experienced extreme heat on Thursday, according to IMD:

Nandyal (Rayalaseema) -46.2

Palawancha (Telangana)- 45.3

Bolangir (Odisha) - 45.0

Retanchintala (Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman)- 44.8

Karur Paramathi (Tamil Nadu)- 44.3

Kalaikunda (Gangetic Wes Bengal)- 44.2

Vellore (Tamil Nadu)-43.6

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu)- 42.5

Sheikhpura (Bihar)- 41.1

Balurghat (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal) 41.0

As the Bolangir district of Odisha recorded a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office has issued a heatwave warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam districts for Friday.



Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. (Photo: IMD/X)

“There will be no large-scale change in the day temperatures during the next three days at many places in Odisha," said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in its official release, IMD has said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Maharashtra and Karnataka Coast, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamilnadu during some days of the week(Refer to Annex 3 for probable areas of a heatwave in next 2-weeks).

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has issued several instructions, including closing educational institutions until May 6. With the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts due to the heatwave, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged residents to refrain from direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.

