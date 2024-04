With the prevailing heatwave in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on 29 April issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days.

According to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, there is a possibility of a heat wave in certain areas in Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024," the weather agencies said.

Excluding hilly areas, the districts in Kerala are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions from 28 April to 2 May.

Apart from this, the likelihood of heat wave conditions occurring in one or two locations within Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts are also high during these five days, added the agencies.

Among other details, the IMD said the Kalaikunda in West Bengal experienced the highest temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh registered 44.9 degrees Celsius on 27 April.

The IMD had issued a severe heatwave alert over the country's East and South Peninsular areas till April 30. The warnings are issued also citing the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and otehr states.

“Heat Wave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, in some parts over Odisha and isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from April 30," IMD said in a statement.

With agency inputs.

