Heatwave Alert: During April, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest India and central India and some parts of northeast India, says IMD

Met Department said that most of India may see above-normal temperatures in April. Delhi and parts of Northwest India are reeling under severe heatwave conditions. "During April, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest India and central India and some parts of northeast India," the Met department said in a press release on the monthly outlook for the Temperature and Rainfall during April 2022.

“Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over south peninsular India, many parts of eastern India and adjoining areas of northeast India, " the weather department said.

It further added that during April, normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest, central and northeast India. Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over south peninsular India, eastern parts of central India and the extreme southern part of northeast India.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Wednesday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places. Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well, the India Meteorological Department had said.

When is a heatwave declared?

When is a heatwave declared?

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

