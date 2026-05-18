Heatwave alert! IMD warns of spike in mercury across North India — Punjab, UP, others; Southwest monsoon update here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave alert for plains of northwest and central India. During this week, temperatures are expected to rise which can be detrimental for young, elderly and pets who are the most vulnerable to get a heat stroke.

Multiple states across north India are on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Besides this, an orange alert is in place for parts of Maharashtra and a yellow for Telangana.

IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in the following regions:

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till 23 May

Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till 21 May

Chhattisgarh on 20 and 21 May

Uttar Pradesh till 23 May while severe heatwave conditions are likely from tomorrow till 23 May.

Telangana till 21 May. Meanwhile, West Rajasthan region can brace for warm night conditions today. According to IMD, residents of Northwest India should be prepared for 3-5°C gradual spike in mercury over the coming three days. Gradual maximum temperature increases by 2-3°C are also likely for East, Northeast India and Telangana till 19 May.

Also Read | Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 26, says IMD

View full Image View full Image Heatwave alert: IMD issued yellow warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail over plains of northwest India and central India during many days of the week.”

Also Read | Monsoon likely to hit Kerala around 26 May, may boost kharif sowing

The weather office issued an advisory urging residents of affected areas to take the following safety measures to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water -don’t wait until you’re thirsty

Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes

Avoid going out between 12 PM – 4 PM

Eat hydrating fruits like watermelon, cucumber and oranges

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and heavy meals in extreme heat

Stay indoors or in shaded/cool places whenever possible

Take extra care of children, elderly and pets

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over northeast India and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 6-7 days; and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka during next 3 days,” IMD's press release dated 18 April added.

Southwest monsoon update Predicting Southwest monsoon onset in Kerala on 26 May, the Met department stated, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days."

Delhi weather today Suggesting “mainly clear sky” weather conditions for 18 May, IMD issued a yellow alert for heatwave for the coming two days. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 3.0°C to 5.0°C above normal and hover in the range of 43°C to 45°C while the minimum temperature will be near normal around 25°C to 27°C.