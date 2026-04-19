Heatwave alert in 7 states, IMD predicts 3 to 5°C spike in mercury in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi till 24 April

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heatwave in multiple states as it warned residents to take precaution amid rising temperatures. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are on IMD's alert for 19 April.

The weather office predicted heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh till 20 April; in Rajasthan and Odisha until 22 April, in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on 19 April and in Jharkhand on 20 and 21 April. Since heatwave brings possibility of heat stroke, IMD in its advisory stated, “Residents in affected regions are advised to take precautions against heat exposure, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours. Stay updated with the latest forecasts and advisories from IMD.”

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IMD issues heatwave alert for 7 states.

A day before, temperature monitoring stations at Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon and Maharashtra's Wardha recorded the highest maximum temperature as the mercury soared as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

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Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Karnataka until 22 April, in Kerala on 19 April and in coastal Andhra Pradesh till 20 April. “Warm night conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh on 19th; Jharkhand during 19th -21st; Odisha during 19th -22nd April,” the weather office said in its latest press release.

Rainfall activity The Meteorological Department forecasted heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm in Arunachal Pradesh from 19 to 21 April; in Assam and Meghalaya on 19 and 21 April and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 19 April. The weather bulletin dated 18 April states, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over East India during 18th-21st April and no significant change thereafter.”

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Delhi weather today The residents of national capital can expect mainly clear sky today which will become partly cloudy sky as the day progresses. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal and hover around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will also remain above normal by 1.6°C to 3.0°C and is expected to settle around 22°C to 24°C.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming less than 15 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 12 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night,” IMD said.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.