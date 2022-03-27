India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert in some states including Rajasthan and Gujarat for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall activities is predicted over Northeast India for the next couple of days. Check full forecast here:

Heatwave alert:

Isolated heatwave conditions are very likely over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days

Heatwave conditions are also forecasted for south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th and 31st March, 2022.

The gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 4 days.

Rainfall warning:

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, TamilnaduPuducherry-Karaikal and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is also very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 27th; over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 27th & 28th March and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days.

Strong Surface Winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th March, 2022

