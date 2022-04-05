The heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi for the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, is expected to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 42 degrees Celsius by Friday. It recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday last week, the highest this season so far.

The ongoing spell of heatwave is predicted to tighten its grip on Delhi and no relief is in sight for at least six days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weather stations at Ridge, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded a heatwave on Tuesday, with their maximum temperature settling at 40.4 degrees Celsius, 40.2 degrees Celsius, 40.6 degrees Celsius and 40.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, "severe" heatwave conditions are likely to continue over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days, IMD also said.

Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in parts of eastern and western Rajasthan where heat wave conditions are likely to prevail for the next five days. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur districts, the MeT department said.

Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar

Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds. Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month on an average.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country in the month.

