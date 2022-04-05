Heatwave alert in Delhi for next 6 days. Check IMD full forecast

The heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi for the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, is expected to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 42 degrees Celsius by Friday. It recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday last week, the highest this season so far.

