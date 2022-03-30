Parts of Delhi are predicted to record a severe heatwave today and tomorrow. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hit the 40-degree mark, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has also told several other states in north India, including Haryana and Rajasthan, to brace for heatwave conditions today as some parts witness unusually high temperatures in the month of March.

Here are top weather updates and pointers on heatwaves:

1) IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue during the next four to five days."

2) Parts of Delhi reeled under severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday and eight weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, with the mercury at Narela, Pitampura and the Sports Complex station crossing the 41-degree mark.

3) Another spell of a heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to April 5.

4) For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

5) A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

6) "Absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan had been pushing hot winds across North and Central India. March is going to end on a hotter note with no respite till the beginning of April," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

7) Warnings have also been sounded in Uttar Pradesh's southern parts, Vidharbha and Marathwada in Maharashtra and the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most parts very likely over West Rajasthan; at some parts over East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh on 29th & 30th and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over these areas during 31st March to 02nd April. pic.twitter.com/3iflyJ80Ji — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 29, 2022

8) Odisha has also been warned of heat wave conditions for the next four days.

9) The heatwave conditions are usually witnessed between the months of March and June and sometimes they stretch beyond July.

10) Heatwaves could lead to a moderate health concern, the weather office says, for vulnerable people, and infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases.

-With PTI inputs

