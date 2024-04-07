Heatwave alert in India: Beat the heat with THESE dos and don'ts in Summer. Details here
Heatwave alert in India: India is expected to experience prolonged heat waves this summer, especially between April and June.
Heatwave alert in India: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions over east and peninsular India for the next two days. “India is expected to experience prolonged heat waves this summer, especially between April and June," the weather office had said.