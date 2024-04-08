Heatwave alert in India: IMD predicts heat spell in THESE states; rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and more
Heatwave alert in India: Heatwave alert issued by IMD for southern parts of India with heatwave conditions expected today. Light to moderate rains and hailstorms predicted in East, Central, and Peninsular India till 9 April.
Heatwave alert in India: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions in the southern parts of India today. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in East, Central and Peninsular India till 9 April.