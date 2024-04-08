Heatwave alert in India: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions in the southern parts of India today. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in East, Central and Peninsular India till 9 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heatwave alert in India: Beat the heat with THESE dos and don'ts in Summer. Details here IMD heatwave predictions As per the weather office, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana today i.e. on 8 April. In Karnataka, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Belgavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalburgi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagara districts on 8 April. “Maximum Temperature very likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka during next 2 Days," it said.

Also Read: IMD predicts fall in temperature, rainfall in Odisha on THIS date. Check full forecast Yesterday, IMD said that Rayalaseema recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, Rentachintala in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Jeur in Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees Celsius, Gulbarga recorded 42.7 degrees Celsius while Nalgonda in Telangana recorded 42 degree Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Heatwave alert: 'Stay indoors and hydrated, keep pets in shade', Karnataka issues advisory. Check all details here IMD rainfall predictions IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during 7th-11th April; Odisha during 07th-08th; and Madhya Maharashtra during 09th-11th April.

Some regions in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada, Odisha are also expected to witness hailstorm activity on 8th April.

As per IMD, light rains are also likely in the Karnataka districts of Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of state-wise distributions, East Madhya Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places on 9th April, and light to moderate at isolated places on 12th and 13th April.

In West Madhya Pradesh, Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places from 7th-11th April, hailstorms likely on 8 and 9 April.

Also Read: 'Abki Baar, Din Bhar Matdaan': This state to deploy medical teams to help voters deal with heatwave for Lok Sabha polls In Vidarbha, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) at isolated places on 8th April and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places from 9th-11th April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says… In Chhattisgarh, Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places during 8th-11th April. In regions like Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted rain thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds from 9-13 April. In states like Odisha, light to moderate rain has been predicted at isolated places during 9th-11th April, in Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-13th April and in Jharkhand on 12 April.

