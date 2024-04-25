Heatwave alert in India: Temperature to soar till April 28, rainfall likely to bring relief in THESE states
IMD Update: A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal till April 26. An orange alert in view of the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave over East and South Peninsular region for the next five days, while isolated rainfall is expected in some states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and others till April 28.