Heatwave alert in India till May 18, southwest Monsoon to advance from May 19. Check IMD predictions here
IMD forecasted heatwave conditions for Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states till May 18. Southwest Monsoon is also very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around 19 May.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over northwest India till May 18. These states include Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and others.