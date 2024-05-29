Heatwave alert in India till May 31, monsoon to hit Kerala soon. Check full weather forecast here
The severe heatwave is pushing the power demand and leading to water shortages in parts of the country. The IMD says some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi till May 31. The IMD has also predicted rainfall for various states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, and others, till May 31.