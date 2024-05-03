Heatwave alert in India till May 5! IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Check full weather forecast here
Weather update: IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in several Indian states till May 5, with light rainfall expected in other states. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in specific regions, while isolated rainfall with thunderstorms expected in many states during the week.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu till May 5.
