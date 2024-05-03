Weather update: IMD predicts severe heatwave conditions in several Indian states till May 5, with light rainfall expected in other states. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in specific regions, while isolated rainfall with thunderstorms expected in many states during the week.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, some parts of Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu till May 5.

However, the weather office also forecast light rainfall in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh for the next five days.

Heatwave predictions - Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely to prevail at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar during May 3 – May 5.

- Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Gujarat and Odisha during next 4 days; Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 3 and May 4; Vidarbha on May 4 and May 5 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the May 3 -May 4 period and over southern parts of Rajasthan during the end of the week.

- Humid weather very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during most days of the week and over Konkan on May 5 2024.

Rainfall predictions - Fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during the period that started on May 2 and ending on May 8.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 5 and May 6 and isolated heavy rainfall over Sikkim on May.

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during May 3-May 6.

- Isolated very light/light rainfall likely over West Uttar Pradesh during May 5-May 8; Haryana Chandigarh-Delhi on May 4 and May 5 and Punjab and West Rajasthan on May 5.

- Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during the period that started from May 3 to May 5 and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during May 6-May 9.

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Bihar, Jharkhand during May 5-May 9.

- Isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe during the period that started on May 3 to May 8; and over Telangana and Karnataka during May 6 to May 8.

