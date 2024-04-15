Heatwave alert in Mumbai: IMD issues warning for Maharashtra capital, Raigad and Thane for two days
Several cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane will witness extreme high temperatures on April 15 and April 16, IMD said on Monday
The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued an heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for April 15 and 16, 2024. According to the acgency the mximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degree Celsius.
