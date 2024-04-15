Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
Heatwave alert in Mumbai: IMD issues warning for Maharashtra capital, Raigad and Thane for two days

Livemint

Several cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane will witness extreme high temperatures on April 15 and April 16, IMD said on Monday

Heatwave like conditions will prevail over parts of Maharashtra. (PTI)Premium
Heatwave like conditions will prevail over parts of Maharashtra. (PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued an heatwave warning for  Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for April 15 and 16, 2024. According to the acgency the mximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degree Celsius.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 15 Apr 2024, 05:09 PM IST
