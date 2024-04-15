Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Heatwave alert in Mumbai: IMD issues warning for Maharashtra capital, Raigad and Thane for two days

Heatwave alert in Mumbai: IMD issues warning for Maharashtra capital, Raigad and Thane for two days

Livemint

Several cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Raigad, and Thane will witness extreme high temperatures on April 15 and April 16, IMD said on Monday

Heatwave like conditions will prevail over parts of Maharashtra.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued an heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for April 15 and 16, 2024. According to the acgency the mximum temperature likely to range between 36-38 degree Celsius.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.