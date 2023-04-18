The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert and warned of severe heatwave conditions in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul, and several other districts of Bihar for two days starting Tuesday. The officials from Bihar disaster management authorities advised that people must avoid exposure to heat.

The latest weather bulletin released from the Patna center of the department also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for several areas like Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria, and Munger.

“People are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration", a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

The heatwave alert warning comes as the mercury level crossed 43 degrees Celsius or above in Sheikhpura, Khagaria, Patna, Gaya, and Dehri on Monday. In other areas of Bihar like Banka, Jamui, and Nalanda, the temperatures remained above 42 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave warning is also issued for neighboring states like West Bengal, Odisha, etc., where the mercury levels are rising.

As per the IMD, the mercury level in Odisha on Monday remained at 40 degrees Celsius and above at as many as 24 places in the state.

"Baripada was reported as the hottest place with 44.2 degrees Celsius temperature. While, eight places Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Talcher, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Angul, and Bolangir recorded temperatures above 43 degree Celsius," the IMD stated.

West Bengal government has even announced the closure of educational institutions, in the wake of the heatwave alert, and schools, colleges, and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23.

The state is not expecting any respite from the intense heat for at least for next four days with Bankura recording the highest temperature in the state at 43.7 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata's maximum was 40 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)