Heatwave alert: Intense heat warnings in Bihar for next 2 days, govt advises caution2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- The heatwave alert warning comes as the mercury level crossed 43 degrees Celsius or above in Sheikhpura, Khagaria, Patna, Gaya, and Dehri on Monday
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert and warned of severe heatwave conditions in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul, and several other districts of Bihar for two days starting Tuesday. The officials from Bihar disaster management authorities advised that people must avoid exposure to heat.
