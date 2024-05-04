Heatwave alert issued in THESE states till 7 May; orange alert for heavy rains in North East. Check IMD forecast here
Heatwave forecast by IMD for various regions including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu on May 4 and 5. Yellow alert for heatwave in some areas on May 6.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) heatwave conditions in several of the country till 7 May. Amid heat wave warnings, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in North East India during the next two days i.e. May 5 and 6.
