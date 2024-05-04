Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) heatwave conditions in several of the country till 7 May. Amid heat wave warnings, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in North East India during the next two days i.e. May 5 and 6.

IMD heatwave forecast

As per the weather department, heat wave conditions have been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and interior Karnataka today i.e. on May 4.

For tomorrow, heat wave conditions have been predicted in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and interior Karnataka on May 5.

Moreover, the weather office has also issued a yellow alert for heatwave in isolated pockets of Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and North Interior Karnataka on May 6

Speaking on predictions for 7 May, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, North Interior Karnataka. On 3 May, Nandyal in Rayalaseema recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius while Rentachintala in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD rainfall prediction

IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in North East India on 5 and 6 May. As per IMD, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on 5 May while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on 5 and 6 May.

The weather office has predicted heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya (115.5-204.4mm) on 5th and 6th May.

Moreover, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from 3rd-5th May.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand during 6th-9th May.

The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm & lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 3rd–8th May; over Telangana and Karnataka during 6th–8th May. In addition to this, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 7.

