Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) heatwave conditions in several of the country till 7 May. Amid heat wave warnings, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains has been issued in North East India during the next two days i.e. May 5 and 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Troubled with weather in Bengaluru? Now, expect slow traffic for next 20 days; here's why IMD heatwave forecast As per the weather department, heat wave conditions have been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and interior Karnataka today i.e. on May 4.

For tomorrow, heat wave conditions have been predicted in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and interior Karnataka on May 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the weather office has also issued a yellow alert for heatwave in isolated pockets of Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and North Interior Karnataka on May 6

Also Read: Heatwave: 'Delhi to aao ek baar', netizens respond to Bengaluru resident claiming city can no longer play ‘weather card' Speaking on predictions for 7 May, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, North Interior Karnataka. On 3 May, Nandyal in Rayalaseema recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius while Rentachintala in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Heatwave alert in India till May 5! IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states. Check full weather forecast here IMD rainfall prediction IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in North East India on 5 and 6 May. As per IMD, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on 5 May while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on 5 and 6 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for Delhi schools. Read top 8 guidelines here The weather office has predicted heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya (115.5-204.4mm) on 5th and 6th May.

Moreover, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from 3rd-5th May.

Also Read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901 Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand during 6th-9th May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm & lightning over Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during 3rd–8th May; over Telangana and Karnataka during 6th–8th May. In addition to this, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 7.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!