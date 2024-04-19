The India Meteorological Department predicted on Friday that several isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions from Friday, April 19 to April 23.

“Severe #HeatWave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic #WestBengal during 19th-23rd April 2024," the weather office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

IMD has also issued heat wave warnings for other states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu on April 19, Friday.

West Bengal govt declares summer break

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government declared early summer break from April 22 amid the heatwave alert in the state. Earlier, the summer holidays were scheduled to begin from May 5.

“...summer vacation in schools...with effect from April 22 except for the schools of the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where in existing academic scheduled may continue until further order," the government order, quoted by Hindustan Times, read.

Heatwave and humid weather conditions

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated to some pockets of Odisha from April 19 to April 21; Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from April 19 to April 23; Bihar from April 20 to April 23; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and interior Tamil Nadu on April 19, 2024, IMD said. Severe Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Odisha on April 19 and April 20 and Gangetic West Bengal from April 19 to April 22, 2024.

The weather office said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch on April 19; Telangana on April 20 and April 21; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana from April 19 to April 22 and Kerala and Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from April 19 to 23 April.

Furthermore, warm night conditions are very likely to prevail over Odisha and East Uttar Pradesh on April 19 and 20; over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema on April 19.

