IMD issues heatwave alert for West Bengal till April 23, schools announce early summer break
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave conditions in West Bengal till April 23. The West Bengal government has announced summer break amid severe heatwave alert.
The India Meteorological Department predicted on Friday that several isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions from Friday, April 19 to April 23.
