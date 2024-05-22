Heatwave Alert LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday of an impending severe heatwave across several states in North India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The warning comes after a scorching May 21, when maximum temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these regions.
The weather office stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 25. Additionally, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24.
Heatwave Alert Live: Heatwave conditions in several parts of Gujarat
Amid heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Heatwave Alert Live: IMD scientist on heatwave condition in India
Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Temperatures are currently above normal across North West India and we had issued a red alert for the region over the past 2-3 days. With regard to a state-wise forecast, we have issued a red alert in Rajasthan for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to inch further up from 45°C and settle at 47°C."
"In Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures have registered a marginal drop due to a prevailing western disturbance but they will increase gradually hereafter by 2 to 3 degrees. we have already issued a 'red alert' for these two states. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, we have issued a red alert for the next five days and an orange alert for northern parts of Madhya Pradesh," Kumar told ANI.
Heatwave Alert Live: ‘Maximum temperature has been recorded at 47 degrees Celsius’, Rajasthan IMD
Rajasthan: Jaipur, Meteorological Centre, Director, Radhe Shyam Sharma says, "In the last 24 hours, for the first time in this season, the maximum temperature in Rajasthan has been recorded at 47 degrees Celsius...The maximum temperature is above 45 degrees Celsius at all places in western Rajasthan...Heatwave conditions persist in most parts... Jaisalmer has recorded the highest minimum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius...In the next 48 to 72 hours, the maximum temperature will increase by another 1-2 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rajasthan... The heat wave will continue for the next 5 days..."
Heatwave Alert Live: 'Maximum temperature may breach the 47°C-mark', says IMD
The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47°C-mark.
Heatwave Alert Live: IMD issues red alert across North India for next 5 days
Offering little respite to people reeling under a savage and searing summer wave across the vast swathes of the country's northern belt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh as it issued a 'red alert' for the states over the next five days.
Heatwave Alert Live: IMD issues guidelines to combat heatwave
In response to the unrelenting heatwave, IMD has advised staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if not thirsty, and consuming ORS and homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk. They also recommend avoiding heat exposure, covering the head with a hat or umbrella, and wearing light-coloured, loose, and cotton clothes to stay safe.
Heatwave Alert Live: Rajasthan health department on alert
Amid this heatwave, the health department of Rajasthan has been set on alert and proper arrangements to provide relief to the patients suffering from the heatwave are being made.
Dr Ravi Prakash, Director of the Rajasthan Health Department, said, "In view of the severe heatwave and upon getting alerted by the Central Government, we have trained our 570 medical officers in this regard."
"The Regional Meteorological Department alerts us in advance about the weather conditions. We have prepared accordingly for districts with red, orange and yellow alerts. Efforts are being made to provide proper treatment to patients suffering from heatstroke. Rest , all the guidelines have been sent to the officials in each district. The Health Department of Rajasthan has made sufficient arrangements," said Dr Ravi Prakash.
Heatwave Alert Live: Chandigarh locals on heatwave condition | Watch video
A man says, "There are a lot of difficulties. The temperature is very high in Chandigarh...We are consuming fruits and water...What can we do, we have to step out for our livelihood, for our family."
Heatwave Alert Live: ‘Facing dehydration issues and…’, says autorickshaw driver in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: An autorickshaw driver says, "...We are getting passengers due to the heat. We are facing dehydration and other issues. It is scorching. But we need to survive if we have to earn a livelihood...I will first look after my children and then after my body."
Heatwave Alert Live: IMD Jaipur on Rajasthan heatwave alert
Director of the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma, said, "There is no immediate relief from this scorching heat. The temperature is set to rise in parts of West Rajasthan."
Heatwave Alert Live: THESE states to witness severe heatwave till May 25
According to IMD's weather bulletin, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 25. Additionally, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24.
Heatwave Alert Live: Severe heatwave alert for Rajasthan
Amidst the predictions of a severe heatwave, Rajasthan is facing the havoc of soaring temperatures and scorching heat from the heatwave.
In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature registered was 46.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, while Sri Ganganagar was second on the list with the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius.
According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the temperature in West Rajasthan is set to rise beyond the mark of 47 degrees Celsius.
Heatwave Alert Live: Chandigarh is likely to record maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius
Chandigarh continues to face heatwave conditions as mercury rises across the country. As per IMD, Chandigarh is likely to record a maximum temperature of 44°C today with 'mainly clear sky'.
