Heatwave grips North India: Delhi's Najafgarh hits record high of 47.4°C, schools declare holidays
North India, including Haryana and Delhi, faced severe heatwave conditions with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. Schools in Delhi and Punjab declared summer holidays due to the extreme weather. Delhi's peak power demand reached a record high for May, hitting 7,572 MW.
