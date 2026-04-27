Subscribe

Heatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings, prepone summer vacations – Check state-wise school schedule

Some schools have shifted their working hours to accommodate the extreme heat, while others are prioritizing in-school safety protocols. 

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Apr 2026, 11:06 AM IST
A mother accompanies her daughter carrying an umbrella while returning from school amid intense heat
A mother accompanies her daughter carrying an umbrella while returning from school amid intense heat ((Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times))
AI Quick Read

As several Indian states grapple with a severe heatwave, pushing temperatures beyond 44°C in several regions, school timings are being revised to safeguard students, with some states also announcing early summer vacations or temporary closures.

Urgent measures are being implemented to minimise students’ exposure to peak daytime heat.

"Climate is creating havoc in the country. The weather has become unpredictable, changing regularly. The call of summer vacations should be taken pragmatically," Brian Seymour, Principal of GD Somani Memorial School, Mumbai, told India Today.

Advertisement

The assumption that extreme summer heat begins in mid-May has now changed — heatwaves are now starting as early as April.

"The weather has become unpredictable in recent times. Mumbai is witnessing severe heat in March itself, and this is not a usual phenomenon," he added.

This has pushed the authorities to change their summer vacation schedules and announce holidays earlier.

Also Read | IMD weather forecast: Relief for Delhi, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan today?

Delhi-NCR revised school timings

In the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR), some schools have shifted their working hours to escape the extreme heat, while others are prioritising in-school safety protocols.

In the Noida and Greater Noida area, the District Magistrate has issued a mandatory revision for all schools — Government, Private, CBSE, ICSE, and others.

From Monday, 27 April, Noida schools were asked to revise their timings to 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Advertisement

In Delhi, a blanket statewide timing change has not yet been finalised, but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the immediate implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

The key measures of this plan include:

  • “Water Bell” system: Schools must ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to ensure students take mandatory hydration breaks.
  • Activity Restrictions: All outdoor assemblies, sports, and physical activities are strictly suspended between 11 AM and 4 PM.
  • Medical Support: Schools are authorised to provide ORS solutions to students before they depart for the day to prevent dehydration during commutes.
  • Summer Vacation: According to media reports, summer vacation in Delhi schools is expected to begin on 11 May for most government and aided schools.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Akola hottest today at 46.9°C

Revised school timings in other states:

Uttar Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Advertisement

Prayagraj (UP): 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Jharkhand: 7:00 am – 11:30 am

Bihar (Patna): Till 11:30 am

Madhya Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Odisha: 6:30 am – 10:30 am

Maharashtra: 7:00 am – 11:15 am

Rajasthan: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

However, in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, teachers are still required to remain on campus until early afternoon hours.

Early summer vacation in these states:

Administrations in several other states have issued emergency orders to move students out of the heat entirely:

StateStatus of School Closures / Vacations
ChhattisgarhSummer break has been advanced, running from April 20 to June 15.
West BengalSummer vacations commenced on April 22, covering all regions except hill areas like Darjeeling.
OdishaOfficial school holidays are scheduled to begin on April 27.
TripuraAuthorities have ordered a temporary closure of all schools from April 24 to May 1.
JharkhandLocal authorities have been empowered to advise temporary shutdowns in districts severely affected by the heat.
UttarakhandDehradun, Pantnagar, Mukteshwar, and New Tehri administrations have issued orders to shut all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12

Also Read | Heatwave alert: Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh on orange alert

Why are these measures necessary?

According to the latest IMD forecast, maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

The heat is compounded by “markedly above normal” departures in regions like Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, where night temperatures are also failing to cool significantly.

Advertisement

The weather agency has said a slight relief is likely over the following 3–4 days, with temperatures expected to drop by 3–5°C.

Authorities have warned that students are particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and dehydration during peak hours (12 PM – 3 PM). In response, schools are instructed to appoint Nodal Officers to monitor heat safety compliance and submit reports to the Directorate of Education by 2 May.

Heatwave
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaHeatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings, prepone summer vacations – Check state-wise school schedule
Read Next Story