Heatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings, prepone summer vacations – Check state-wise school schedule

As several Indian states grapple with a severe heatwave, pushing temperatures beyond 44°C in several regions, school timings are being revised to safeguard students, with some states also announcing early summer vacations or temporary closures.

Urgent measures are being implemented to minimise students’ exposure to peak daytime heat.

"Climate is creating havoc in the country. The weather has become unpredictable, changing regularly. The call of summer vacations should be taken pragmatically," Brian Seymour, Principal of GD Somani Memorial School, Mumbai, told India Today.

Advertisement

The assumption that extreme summer heat begins in mid-May has now changed — heatwaves are now starting as early as April.

"The weather has become unpredictable in recent times. Mumbai is witnessing severe heat in March itself, and this is not a usual phenomenon," he added.

This has pushed the authorities to change their summer vacation schedules and announce holidays earlier.

Delhi-NCR revised school timings In the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR), some schools have shifted their working hours to escape the extreme heat, while others are prioritising in-school safety protocols.

In the Noida and Greater Noida area, the District Magistrate has issued a mandatory revision for all schools — Government, Private, CBSE, ICSE, and others.

From Monday, 27 April, Noida schools were asked to revise their timings to 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Advertisement

In Delhi, a blanket statewide timing change has not yet been finalised, but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the immediate implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

The key measures of this plan include:

“Water Bell” system: Schools must ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes to ensure students take mandatory hydration breaks.

Activity Restrictions: All outdoor assemblies, sports, and physical activities are strictly suspended between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Medical Support: Schools are authorised to provide ORS solutions to students before they depart for the day to prevent dehydration during commutes.

Summer Vacation: According to media reports, summer vacation in Delhi schools is expected to begin on 11 May for most government and aided schools.

Revised school timings in other states: Uttar Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Advertisement

Prayagraj (UP): 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Jharkhand: 7:00 am – 11:30 am

Bihar (Patna): Till 11:30 am

Madhya Pradesh: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

Odisha: 6:30 am – 10:30 am

Maharashtra: 7:00 am – 11:15 am

Rajasthan: 7:30 am – 12:30 pm

However, in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, teachers are still required to remain on campus until early afternoon hours.

Early summer vacation in these states: Administrations in several other states have issued emergency orders to move students out of the heat entirely:

State Status of School Closures / Vacations Chhattisgarh Summer break has been advanced, running from April 20 to June 15. West Bengal Summer vacations commenced on April 22, covering all regions except hill areas like Darjeeling. Odisha Official school holidays are scheduled to begin on April 27. Tripura Authorities have ordered a temporary closure of all schools from April 24 to May 1. Jharkhand Local authorities have been empowered to advise temporary shutdowns in districts severely affected by the heat. Uttarakhand Dehradun, Pantnagar, Mukteshwar, and New Tehri administrations have issued orders to shut all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12

Why are these measures necessary? According to the latest IMD forecast, maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

The heat is compounded by “markedly above normal” departures in regions like Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, where night temperatures are also failing to cool significantly.

Advertisement

The weather agency has said a slight relief is likely over the following 3–4 days, with temperatures expected to drop by 3–5°C.

Authorities have warned that students are particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and dehydration during peak hours (12 PM – 3 PM). In response, schools are instructed to appoint Nodal Officers to monitor heat safety compliance and submit reports to the Directorate of Education by 2 May.