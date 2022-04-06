Heatwave Alert! Scorching heat likely in Delhi till Saturday. Read what IMD says1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM IST
Heatwave Alert! According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week
Delhi is reeling under a spell of a severe heatwave which is likely to intensify over the week. The maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to touch the 40-degree mark today and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday, the IMD said. Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.
“Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days," IMD tweeted.
Why this unusual heatwave
IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
IMD full forecast
