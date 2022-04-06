Heatwave Alert! Scorching heat likely in Delhi till Saturday. Read what IMD says

Heatwave Alert! According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi is reeling under a spell of a severe heatwave which is likely to intensify over the week. The maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to touch the 40-degree mark today and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday, the IMD said. Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi is reeling under a spell of a severe heatwave which is likely to intensify over the week. The maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to touch the 40-degree mark today and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday, the IMD said. Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.

“Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days," IMD tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 5 days," IMD tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why this unusual heatwave

Why this unusual heatwave

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD full forecast {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

IMD full forecast {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 06th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim from 05th-08th April 2022.

Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) over southwest Bay of Bengal 08th; over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coast on 09th April 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over South Andaman & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 05th & 06th; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 07th;

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 06th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim from 05th-08th April 2022.

Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) over southwest Bay of Bengal 08th; over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coast on 09th April 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over South Andaman & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 05th & 06th; (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on 07th;

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}