Heatwave alert: 'Stay indoors and hydrated, keep pets in shade', Karnataka issues advisory. Check all details here
Heatwave alert: KSDMA has issued advisory due to hot weather in Karnataka, recommending to stay hydrated, wearing light-coloured clothes. IMD has predicted rise in temperature in the next few days.
Heatwave alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave alert in several Karnataka districts till 6 April. As per the weather bulletin, warm night conditions will prevail over Karnataka today and tomorrow. IMD has stated that Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Ballari and Gadag districts of Interior Karnataka until 6 April.