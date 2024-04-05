Heatwave alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave alert in several Karnataka districts till 6 April. As per the weather bulletin, warm night conditions will prevail over Karnataka today and tomorrow. IMD has stated that Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Ballari and Gadag districts of Interior Karnataka until 6 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid this, The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory for the people of the state. In the advisory, The KSDMA has advised people to stay indoors during peak time i.e. from 12-3 pm. Furthermore, it has urged individuals to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and abstaining from alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated beverages that can cause dehydration.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave in 5 states, heavy rainfall in 7 As per the advisory, it has recommended people to prefer wearing light-coloured, cotton clothes. Moreover, it has asked to make use of sunglasses, umbrella or hats when stepping out to protect themselves from the scorching heat. It has also asked people to seek medical advice if they experience dizziness or feel sick. For the protection of the pets, it has been advised to keep them in the shade and provide them with plenty of water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Summer 2024 may get a warmer start, THESE regions likely to see more heatwave days than normal In the advisory, it wrote, "At present, some parts of the state’s north hinterland, south hinterland and coastal areas are recording temperatures 2-3 degrees above normal which can be harmful to both humans and animals. IMD has indicated that the upcoming hot weather in Karnataka will be above normal during April-May 2024. The forecast increase in temperature is likely to exceed normal heatwave days across the state by 2-14 days. Also, since 223 taluks have already been declared as drought-prone taluks in the state, it is suitable to give suggestions to prevent and reduce the adverse effect of the heat wave."

Karnataka weather update IMD has stated that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada districts during the next three days. The maximum temperature has been predicted to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Raichur and Haveri districts and by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts during next five days. It has also predicted warm night conditions over the Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal and Kalaburgi districts during the next three days. IMD has also predicted light rain from 7-10 April in some districts of the state. As per the weather department, light rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru and Mandya districts.

