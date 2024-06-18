Heatwave Update: An intense heatwave persists in northwest India, with temperatures exceeding the normal range. The Met forecasts stable temperatures for the next 24 hours before a slight decrease. We take a look at the top 10 hottest cities:

India Heatwave Update: As the intense heatwave continues to scorch northwest India, large swathes of the country battle with record-high temperatures. From Ladakh to Jharkhand, the weather department has reported maximum temperatures exceeding the "normal" 5.1 degree Celsius (C) range, PTI reported.

States and Union Territories (UTs) of Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh remain in the grip of "intense heat waves", it added.

We Take a Look At the Top 10 Hottest Cities in India Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh touched 47.6 degrees C Bathinda in Punjab and Pindara in Haryana are reeling under 46.9 degrees C Faridabad in Haryana saw a max temperature of 46.6 degrees Sirsa and Rohtak in Haryana sizzled at 46.2 degrees C Daltonganj in Jharkhand and Faridkot in Punjab are under the grip of severe heat at 46 degrees C

6. Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab both recorded a high of 45.8 degrees C

7. Hisar in Haryana registered 45.7 degrees C

8. Patiala in Punjab at 45.4 degrees C

9. Mahendragarh in Haryana recorded a high of 45.2 degrees C

10. Gurugram in Haryana saw maximum temperatures of 45.1 degrees C

What Classifies a Heatwave? A heat wave is classified when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a deviation from normal of at least 4.5 degrees. A severe heat wave is declared if this deviation exceeds 6.4 degrees.

The weather office has predicted that maximum temperatures over northwest India will remain the same for the next 24 hours. Following this period, temperatures are expected to decrease by 2 degrees Celsius.

Other Cites Suffering Under Heatwave Other cities that are well above their usual maximum temperature thresholds are as follows:

The national capital, Delhi, and Gurdaspur in Punjab at 45 degrees C

Ludhiana in Punjab at 44.6 degrees C

Punjab and Haryana's joint capital Chandigarh, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees C

Kurukshetra in Haryana had temperatures reach 44.5 degrees C

Ferozepur in Punjab and Jammu city saw the mercury touch a high of 44.3 degrees C

Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 44 degrees C

Dehradun in Uttarakhand recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees C

Katra in Jammu & Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees C

Nubra, nestled in the high Himalayas, recorded 26.2 degrees C. (With inputs from PTI)

