Heatwave conditions to persist over Central India on Tuesday, to abate thereafter: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Central India on Tuesday, saying that heatwave conditions are set to persist across the region today, but will abate thereafter.

The IMD has also issued a list of Safety Tips for people to stay safe during this extreme weather conditions.

Here are the tips: Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty 2. Avoid stepping out during peak hours (12 PM – 4 PM)

3. Wear light, loose, and breathable clothing

4. Stay indoors or in shaded/cool places as much as possible

5. Eat hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables

6. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and heavy meals

7. Take extra care of children, elderly, and pets

8. Watch out for symptoms: dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating -seek medical help if needed.

Union govt urges states to be prepared Amid the IMD issuing warnings for heatwaves, the Union Health Secretary wrote to all State and UT Chief Secretaries to prepare for heatwaves and operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units at all health facilities. The letter has also asked the states and UTs to ensure adequate ambulance services are made, early warnings are disseminated so that timely action can be taken, and that heat-stroke cases are reported in real time on the Ministry's IHIP portal.

According to the letter, the IMD has predicted above-normal heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2026, along with its monthly forecast for April.

It further stated that regions in East, Central, and North-West India, along with the South-East Peninsula, are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days.

Coastal areas of states like Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh are expected to significantly feel the effects of the heat wave. Also, similar conditions may be witnessed in isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Tourism spikes in Shimla amid rising heatwave As heat waves continue to plague Indians, hill stations are seeing the benefits of the same, with tourists beginning to move towards the mountains in order to escape the intense heat.

Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, has witnessed a tremendous footfall in the past few days, as per news agency ANI, with locals expressing confidence in achieving strong business in the coming days amid the rising tourist inflow.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, temperatures in northwest, central and peninsular India are currently ranging between 40°C and 44°C; several regions have also indicated a developing heat stress scenario in which normal temperatures have increased by more than five degrees above normal.

"As per the latest assessment, maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central and peninsular India are currently ranging between 40°C and 44 °C. In several regions, temperatures have been observed to be markedly above normal by 5°C or more, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.