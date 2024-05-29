Heatwave: Delhi LG directs paid afternoon break for construction labourers as temp reaches 50 degrees C
Delhi LG directs paid break for labourers at construction sites from 12-3 pm due to heatwave with temperatures near 50 degrees. Instructions have also been given for water provision and necessary arrangements for extreme heat protection to workers.
Delhi's Lt Governor, VK Saxena, has instructed that labourers working at construction sites receive a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm, PTI reported. This measure comes in response to the heatwave conditions in the city, where temperatures have reached around 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.