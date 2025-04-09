Heatwave: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; conditions likely to continue in Gujarat and MP — check forecast

Many states in India are reeling from heatwave conditions, and no immediate respite is expected during the next 24 hours. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall from April 10 in parts of Rajasthan and northwestern India.

In its latest advisory, the IMD said: “No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest India, Gujarat and Maharashtra during next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 3 days; rise by 2-4°C thereafter.”

“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over West India during next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 4-5 days.”

Weather in Delhi Amid soaring mercury, Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years at 25.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees above normal.

The IMD said: "Yesterday, warm night conditions were observed only at Palam. Today, they have been recorded at all five synoptic stations."

A similar trend was seen in 2022 when the highest minimum temperature reached 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR and forecast a partly cloudy sky.

Heatwave in Rajasthan The IMD said severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the period of severe heat in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

However, due to the activation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, and light rain at some places in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Jodhpur divisions on April 10-11.

Due to the effect of storm rains, there is a strong possibility of a drop in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees, providing relief from the severe heat during this period.

Temperatures are expected to rise again from April 14-15, bringing another period of severe heat starting in southwestern Rajasthan.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on April 9 and April 10 and improve thereafter, said the IMD.

“Isolated Hailstorm likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 09th and Jharkhand on 10th April.”

Central and western India On Tuesday, several states of central and western India faced heatwave, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer.

According to the Met department, a total of 27 stations recorded temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. At least 19 of them recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

The ongoing heatwave in northwest India is likely to ease from April 10 and in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11, said the IMD.

During April 9-11, “under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty winds” are likely to occur over Northwest India, said the IMD on Wednesday.

The rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to continue over East and Northeast India till April 12, it added.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala “Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka and Central India during 09th-11th; East and Northeast India during 09th-13th April.”

Bihar & Arunachal Pradesh “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh on 10th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th & 11th; Assam & Meghalaya during 09th-11th April,” said IMD.