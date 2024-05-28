Heatwave: IMD issues two-day ‘Red Alert’ for 6 northern states; monsoon to hit Kerala in 3-4 days — details here
Heatwave: The severe heatwave is pushing the power demand and leading to water shortages in parts of the country. The IMD says some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance.
Amid the persisting severe heatwave in North-West India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘Red Alert’ for May 29 and 30 for six states – Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh.