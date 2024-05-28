Amid the persisting severe heatwave in North-West India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘Red Alert’ for May 29 and 30 for six states – Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department also said that the monsoon may begin in Kerala in the next 3-4 days.

Some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance, it added.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said: “It is now the second week since the heat wave to severe heat wave persisted in North-West India. The temperature exceeded 47 degrees Celsius. We had issued a Red Alert. For today and tomorrow, a red alert has been sounded in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave to severe heat wave will prevail."

“Afterwards, there will be an impact of western disturbance. The temperature will drop. There will be gradual improvement afterwards. Clouds were seen in the Arabian Sea. Monsoon onset is possible in the next 3-4 days in Kerala. It can extend upward," added Dr Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 27, temperatures in 17 locations in the country rose above 48 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi endured searing heat, with maximum temperatures in parts crossing 48 degrees Celsius.

The national capital is on ‘red alert’ for the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has forecast a higher number of heatwave days in northwest India and adjoining parts of the central region in June.

“Normally, northwest India and the adjoining areas record two to three heatwave days in June. This time, we expect four to six days of heatwave in this region," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said.

The severe heatwave is pushing the power demand and leading to water shortages in parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to just 24 per cent of their live storage last week.

